Byte has a bot problem after just two days

Byte

Byte, the 6-second video app meant to fill the Vine-shaped hole in our hearts, reportedly has a bot problem just days after its release. The app was released on Friday for iPhone and Android, but users quickly returned with complaints about multiple bot-generated spam comments being left on their posts, according to a Sunday blog post from cofounder Dom Hoffman.

The team is aware of the spam issues, Hoffman wrote in the post.

"This is our top priority and we're working very hard to address it," Hoffman wrote in the post. The team is making additional changes to the comment sections, like the ability to like, block, filter and limit comments, he added. The Byte team is also working on improving video moderation, the post noted.

"Once things stabilize, we'll be back to focusing on new features," he wrote.

Byte began beta testing last April after Twitter shut down the Vine app in 2017. It is set to compete with social video app TikTok in the US market.