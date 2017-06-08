Five years from now, there will be more machines talking to one another than people using smartphones, tablets and laptops, according to Cisco's annual internet forecast.

Machine-to-machine communication, also called M2M, will soar to 51 percent of internet usage, with humans picking up the rest of the slack. The machines in question? Devices in your smart home, hospitals and offices. They'll account for more than half of 27.1 billion devices and connections, Cisco projects.

Quartz

Other predictions for 2021: