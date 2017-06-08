By 2021, most internet devices won't be for humans

Also, internet usage is on track to pass 3,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 bytes by then.

Five years from now, there will be more machines talking to one another than people using smartphones, tablets and laptops, according to Cisco's annual internet forecast.

Machine-to-machine communication, also called M2M, will soar to 51 percent of internet usage, with humans picking up the rest of the slack. The machines in question? Devices in your smart home, hospitals and offices. They'll account for more than half of 27.1 billion devices and connections, Cisco projects.

Other predictions for 2021:

  • Internet traffic will exceed 3 zettabytes (that's 3,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 bytes)
  • 80 percent of all internet traffic will be video
  • 58 percent of the population will use the internet (up from 44 percent in 2016)

