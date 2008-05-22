Buzz Out Loud 730: Tom is a pervert

We're sorry to inform you that Tom has been kicked off Buzz Out Loud for being 37 years old, because you just can't tell by looking. Well, OK, not BOL, but he did get kicked off Faceparty. In other news, Twitter gets some funding, but we're asking for a better Twitter. Also, the future has arrived, and it's a future with health insurance, no matter what your genetic markers might suggest.

Listen now: Download today's podcast





EPISODE 730

Sony to distribute ‘live’ shows to theaters

http://online.wsj.com/article_email/SB121142408161613141-lMyQjAxMDI4MTIxMjQyMjI0Wj.html

Twitter reportedly closes $15 million funding round

http://news.cnet.com/8301-13577_3-9950170-36.html

http://blog.twitter.com/2008/05/i-have-this-graph-up-on-my-screen-all.html

One guitar for Rock Band and Guitar Hero

http://gizmodo.com/392699/ant-commandos-double-range-guitar-one-guitar-to-rule-them-all

PC World: 'GTA IV' earns $600M to voice actor’s $100K; time for a street fight?

http://blogs.pcworld.com/staffblog/archives/007000.html

http://games.slashdot.org/article.pl?sid=08/05/22/125233

Google Sites for everyone: GeoCities 2.0?

http://news.cnet.com/8301-13577_3-9950147-36.html

http://sites.google.com/site/subbrilliant-tv/Home

Musopen puts classical recordings, scores in public domain

http://arstechnica.com/news.ars/post/20080521-musopen-puts-classical-recordings-scores-in-public-domain.html

Sites ready to sue Oregon for right to publish laws online

http://arstechnica.com/news.ars/post/20080521-sites-sue-oregon-for-right-to-publish-its-laws-online.html

Genetic discrimination by insurers, employers becomes a crime

http://blog.wired.com/wiredscience/2008/05/the-genetic-inf.html

Bacteria can be turned into living computers (Thanks royterp!)

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/earth/main.jhtml?view=DETAILS&grid=&xml=/earth/2008/05/20/scibacteria120.xml

The secret history of 'Star Wars'

http://entertainment.slashdot.org/article.pl?sid=08/05/21/2250231

VOICE MAIL

The Baird

How Netflix works.

--Tom in Florida

Rebates from search engines.

--Ted Teacher in Marin, Calif.

New name for semantic Web.

E-MAIL

The iShoe

Thought you might like to know that on Ellen today (5/21 she made an iShoe joke. The premise was the same as a caller suggested a couple weeks ago. Supposedly an Apple promotion for the movie Get Smart. They had two models mocked-up, an iPhone attached to the bottom of a Chuck Taylor and a Nano attached to the bottom of a baby shoe.

Maybe Ellen has been listening to BOL for material.

--Nancy

P.S. I swear I never watch Ellen, but I just got home from vacation and had the TV while I was unpacking and there is nothing on at 3 p.m. on a Wednesday.

Ellen part 2

OK, I’ll admit it, I’m still watching Ellen.

But now I know why there is a Wii shortage. She just gave everyone in the audience a Wii and a Wii Fit.

Molly and Tom called it

ID-protection ads come back to bite pitchman

Todd Davis has dared criminals for two years to try stealing his identity: Ads for his fraud-prevention company, LifeLock, even offer his Social Security number next to his smiling mug.

Now, LifeLock customers in Maryland, New Jerse,y and West Virginia are suing Davis, claiming his service didn’t work as promised and he knew it wouldn’t, because the service had failed even him.

The story at : http://news.yahoo.com/s/ap/20080522/ap_on_hi_te/identity_fraud_flap

--John

You can buy albums on Napster

Hey guys,

I thought I’d respond to the e-mail from episode 729 stating that you can’t buy an album on Napster. This isn’t entirely true. Last night I took a look at Napster to see what was available. I used to use Napster before Amazon’s store came around, and I’m now thinking about repurchasing some WMA albums I bought through Napster in non-DRM MP3 form.

I noticed that one of the albums I had previously purchased as WMAs was not fully available as MP3s. The tracks from this album was ala cart; however, the other album I checked had all the tracks available as MP3s was purchasable as a full album. I’m certain of this because I did a price comparison between Napster and Amazon on this album. Amazon was cheaper by a few cents, by the way. Anyway, I definitely had the option to buy the full album.

So, it appears that if an album is not fully available in MP3, then you can’t buy the album. But, you can buy a full album (with the inherent discount) if all the tracks are available as MP3s. I’m hoping that this is one of those growing pains that always seems to happen when music services come online or make major changes.

Also, Napster’s new interface is kind of confusing, and it’s easy to miss the button to purchase the album as it’s this small button next to the album art that has “MP3″ on it in a small font. So, it’s also possible I just didn’t see the album purchase button on the album that didn’t have all tracks available.

--Stephen

Gully the caller!

Dear Tom, Molly, and Jason,

I am your puzzle from Liverpool, my accent does give a few people quite a number of problems so I'll translate.

I'm with an ISP in the U.K. who has a "fair usage policy" and I do a lot of downloading and have never run into problems, and its fast for only 10 pounds a month which is rather good. I did mess up half way through so the bleh helped me to recover.

I'm also not Golem, but Gully as my surname is Gulliver "as in travels."

I can't afford elocution lessons so I'm afraid I'm stuck with my accent.

Glad I could enlighten you to a strange yet still English way of talking.

It takes a lil getting used to.

Love the show

--Gully in Liverpool, U.K.



Scouse to English translation

Hello Buzz people,

Just listening to episode 729. The dialect of English spoken in Liverpool is called Scouse. Fortunately, I speak fluent Scouse and English, so here’s a transcript in English…

“Hello this is Scully(?) from Liverpool U.K. Erm, the Internet provider I’m with, talk about capping, says they have a fair u-usage poli–bluuur–, if I could actually spit that out, usage policy, but I’ve never run into it and I’ve got quite fast broadband for ten of our English pounds. Love the show, bye.”

FYI, the correct Scouse response to this would be “Tarr Larr”, which translates in English as “Why thank you, my good friend.”

--SEM

(Simon Morris)

Mac OS 10.5.2 a lemon for music

Let's see Apple get the same coverage that Microsoft does for it's flaws

MAC OS 10.5.2 a lemon for music

http://blogs.zdnet.com/Apple/?p=1781

Peter Chipman

P.S. If you ever want to see how electronics gets built, come and visit.

2008 EMS Week

Don’t forget to mention Happy 2008 EMS Week to all of the Emergency Services around the world (Fire, EMS, Rescue, Aeromedical, USAR, etc…..From 05-18-08 thur 05-24-08.

Here’s the link to the National ACEP page for more info

http://www.acep.org/practres.aspx?id=30212

Cheers!

--Fire Chief Kevin

Buzztown Fire Department

**Proudly responding to the Buzzards of Buzztown since Episode #242

Faceparty bans people older than 36 in shock ageist move

So in four years it will be assumed I am a pedophile?

“Minor social networking site Faceparty has deleted what it describes as “a huge number of accounts” of its users older than 36 in recent weeks, in a bid to cut down on sex offenders misusing the site.”

Faceparty bans over-36s in shock ageist move

--Jim Lunsford

Yet another milestone for BOL?

Hey Jamoto (BTW, I’ve always thought it was a shame, Jason, that your name wasn’t Jim, cause then your collective handle could be Mojito…

mmmm…. mojito….)

But, the real reason for this e-mail is to congratulate you all on two full years of the best podcast (bar none) on the interwebtubes. Yes, 730 episodes, that’s 365 x 2. And if you want to celebrate twice (with a mojito, perhaps?), then 731 also counts as two years, since this year was a leap year.

Friends, Buzz Out Loud is my desert island podcast. You guys rock.

KUTGW LTS.

--Peter from Montreal, Canada