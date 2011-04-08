Buzz Out Loud 1444: A line to the sky! (Podcast)

We all want to stream video on our devices but the big companies are saying "NO"! Bring on the parade of lawyers! and the Department of Justice approves Googles dream to help us plan our vacations so that we can travel freely about the world connected to our clouds & Google social media of course, while Facebook is engineering green open sourced servers that will require no air conditioning. What does this all mean?

Now Playing: Watch this: Ep. 1444: A line to the sky!

EPISODE 1444

NEWS

Time Warner, Viacom take iPad issue to court

ESPN Now Streaming Live on iPad or iPhone -- to Some Cable Subscribers

Department Of Justice Approves Google-ITA Deal

Here’s The Memo Telling ALL Google Employees Their 2011 Pay Depends On Google Sucking Less At Social http://www.businessinsider.com/heres-the-memo-telling-all-google-employees-their-2011-pay-depends-on-google-sucking-less-at-social-2011-4?op=1

Exclusive: Google CEO Larry Page completes major reorganization of Internet search giant

Android chief Rubin’s response to Android critics misses the point

Facebook wants to change the hardware world, too, with “open-source” servers

QUICK HITS

Intel Said to Lead $30 Million Funding of Education Startup Kno

What Would the Music Industry Look Like if Napster Never Existed? [CHART]

Senate schedules hearing to review AT&T's T-Mobile acquisition

Gadgets

Acer’s Iconia Tab A500 soaks up the WiFi rays, hits shelves April 24th for $450

White Nexus S with AT&T 3G bands hands-on!

White iPhone Removed from Apple Inventory Database

Science News

Bizarre cosmic explosion observed

Happy Ending

World’s information consumption: 9,570,000,000,000,000,000,000 bytes per year

Finally! Twitter-Tax Story Explained in Cartoon Form

VOICEMAIL

Guy just realized that Grooveshark had been pulled from the Android market but not from his Android phone

EMAILS

Guys, I’ll always love you but I’m DrunkHulk mad at you today. In episode 1443 you basically said that the music industry’s piracy crusade is big lie because it’s still raking in money. But you should remember that EMI is now owned by its bank, Warner just put itself on the firesale auction block, thousands have lost their jobs (I know many of those saps personally), and the size of the industry has HALVED in a decade. You can argue that it’s the industry’s own fault, we’re dinosaurs, we didn’t embrace digital fast enough, blah blah. And that’s fine. That’s a good debate to have. But please don’t tell your listeners that the industry is humming along just fine. In this case, the cake is not a lie.

And as soon as broadband really picks up steam, the movie people are next…

Darren the IP lawyer

—–

Hey Buzz Crew,

You guys gave The Googs a hard time for working on a tablet version of ChromeOS but it may be a stroke of genius. It could lead to an AMAZING netbook/tablet hybrid:

A low cost device like the ASUS Eee Pad Transformer (which is a tablet that docks into a keyboard) that would run Honeycomb when not docked.

When docked, you get the tablet optimized ChromeOS, so you can get the full web ChromeOS allows for but add in some fun touch stuff. Since ChromeOS only takes like 15 seconds to boot up on a CR-48, it would be a quick transition.

Love the show,

Travis in Orlando

—–

Great buzz crew,

Just created a new pandora station tonight. Based it on the song “”I always feel like somebody’s watchin’ me”"

Steven

Joplin, MO

—–

Folks,

Don’t worry about the Pandora data: they only shared it with Epsilon.

Everyone agreed to the Pandora EULA tracking when they listened to the Police song Every Breath You Take.

Buying a tablet with a carrier plan is akin to rent-to-own furniture.

The Pron Tablet: waterproof, non-skid grip surfaces, and an anti-bacterial coating.

I’m here all week.

Tim in Kansas

—–

COMPUTER LOVE

Hey Buzz Crew

Ok, so I decided to write in and let the single nerds boys know that there are girls who only want to date nerds and yes they need to step up their game. I am on Plenty of Fish and in my heading is says "looking for fellow nerd." How many nerds have contacted me out of the 20 or so contacts since starting last month? One. I want someone who has the same tech & gadget passion as me. Like for example, I was emailing this one non-nerd guy from Plenty of Fish and he was like what are you doing and I was like playing with my new toy the Xoom and he is like what is that? WTF, epic fail, next. I need a nerd who would be excited about getting new tech toys, understanding of net neutrality and who's a gamer. I need some nerd loving.

So Molly, I hear your single...

Love the show.

Marie from Houston

—–

Hey Buzz Crew (no creepy voice intended)

You often hear from geeks looking for love, but I have a bit of a different problem. I’ve been with the girl of my dreams for about 4 years, we’re engaged, and in a few months we’ll be getting our first apartment together. Enter my fear:

She knows I’m a huge gadget geek (see my email to Molly from Wednesday’s show), but I don’t think she truly appreciates the depth of my geekery since we don’t live together yet. While it will come in handy for setting up the living room and being in home tech support, I like ridiculous things. While she supports having USB ports in our power outlets, she probably won’t support the financial aspects of buying a bunch of gadgets or my Grassy Plant cord organizer from Think Geek.

Any advice for a techie living with someone who isn’t?

Love the show,

Travis

—–

Dear Computer Love,

I met this guy though an online dating site. We messaged back and forth a few times and decided to meet in person. We had a great time, but work has kept us from going on another date. We’ve kept in touch by texting each other but it’s just not the same. I feel like I send too many texts to him and wind up running out of things to say. I want to keep the interest going because I really like the guy, but I’m just really tired of texting small talk. What should I do?

Signed,

Anonymous.

—–

