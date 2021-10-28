Buzz Lightyear's new look has people puzzled on Twitter

Pixar dropped the trailer for its Toy Story spinoff Lightyear on Wednesday, which is scheduled to hit theaters on June 17, 2022. The film tells the origin story of the character who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toys featured in the Toy Story movies. The new Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans, who's replacing Toy Story actor Tim Allen.

Because the lead character in Lightyear is a test pilot who becomes a Space Ranger, and not the action figure Andy plays with in Toy Story, he looks, well, more human. And it's throwing some people for a loop.

Some were surprised Buzz has hair under that purple cap.

"Can't believe this man had hair the whole time," one tweet reads.

"Can't believe this man had hair the whole time," one tweet reads.

"What do you mean buzz lightyear has brown hair and isn't a bald purple man," someone else wrote.

"What do you mean buzz lightyear has brown hair and isn't a bald purple man," someone else wrote.

"Buzz Lightyear has hair and I don't know how to feel," another post reads.

"Buzz Lightyear has hair and I don't know how to feel," another post reads.

Some are just amazed at this new Buzz's dashing looks.

"Wtf buzz lightyear is hot???" one tweet reads.

"Wtf buzz lightyear is hot???" one tweet reads.

"This buzz lightyear goes hard feel free to make an NFT out of him," someone joked.

"This buzz lightyear goes hard feel free to make an NFT out of him," someone joked.

Some are confused about the premise of the film, and how it's not about the Buzz Lightyear toy we've all come to know and love.

"The Buzz Lightyear prequel is meant to establish that the toy is based on a space explorer in the same universe, except somehow Buzz is out here battling aliens in what looks to be Bladerunner 2049... soooo Andy and his Toys are a Matrix nostalgia simulation of suburbia, right?!" actress Zelda Williams wrote.

"The Buzz Lightyear prequel is meant to establish that the toy is based on a space explorer in the same universe, except somehow Buzz is out here battling aliens in what looks to be Bladerunner 2049... soooo Andy and his Toys are a Matrix nostalgia simulation of suburbia, right?!" actress Zelda Williams wrote.

Older Toy Story fans are poking fun at how eager they are to watch the movie when it comes out, undoubtedly among a sea of children.

"At the buzz lightyear premier," someone captioned a meme of Adam Sandler sitting with kids in the film Billy Madison.

"At the buzz lightyear premier," someone captioned a meme of Adam Sandler sitting with kids in the film Billy Madison.

"Me watching the Buzz Lightyear movie next year," someone wrote alongside the "How do you do, fellow kids?" meme.

"Me watching the Buzz Lightyear movie next year," someone wrote alongside the "How do you do, fellow kids?" meme.

It's anyone's guess how the movie will play out, but there are some fun theories.

"Buzz Lightyear is going to end with him going 'Yeah when I have a kid I am going to name him Andy' and the audience will collectively gasp," one post reads.

"Buzz Lightyear is going to end with him going 'Yeah when I have a kid I am going to name him Andy' and the audience will collectively gasp," one post reads.

The circle of life.