Buying Madden 21 on Xbox One gets you an Xbox Series X copy as well

EA's football game will have Smart Delivery between Microsoft's console generations.

Madden 21 will be cross gen on Microsoft's consoles.

 EA/Microsoft/Screenshot by CNET

If you buy Madden 21 on Xbox One, you'll be able to play it on Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Series X as well, as revealed in Microsoft's Xbox 20/20 livestream on Thursday. The cross gen compatibility is a result of the company's Smart Delivery feature.

Madden 21 will come out for Xbox One, PS4 and PC sometime this year -- the series traditionally comes during the summer.