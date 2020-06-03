I did it. After months of convincing myself, I finally took the plunge and bought an e-bike. The RadRunner from Rad Power Bikes is the first e-bike I've owned (not to mention the first I've ever ridden).
I didn't just drop a cool $1,200 without doing my homework, though. I dug through buying-advice articles and best e-bike lists (including some excellent ones from CNET). I watched dozens of YouTube videos to prepare. And I even sought help from someone who runs a dedicated website and community for e-bikes: Court Rye of ElectricBikeReview.com.
The entire process of shopping for, assembling, and riding my first e-bike has been very educational, but not without problems. But I'm enjoying every minute of riding the RadRunner, and I made a video to document the whole experience so that you can know what to expect if you're in the market.
Discuss: Buying and riding my first e-bike
