Buying an iPhone SE? These are the major upgrades Apple to the new version

Apple's fans who love smallish phones ticked an item off their wish list in 2020 -- the latest iPhone SE arrived last April, though technically Apple could have gone even smaller. Starting at $399 (£419, AU$749), it's positioned as a "budget phone," and it's now the most affordable iPhone you can buy. (Compare it to other budget phones, such as the Pixel 3A, Galaxy S10E and Galaxy A51.) At this price, Apple hopes to lure in customers who aren't willing to splurge $1,000 or even $700 on, say, an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Mini.

The next-generation iPhone SE retains many of the features people have come to know and love about the original iPhone SE, such as a physical home button and compact size. Although the 20201 iPhone SE is slightly larger at 4.7 inches, compared to the original iPhone SE's 4-inch screen and even the iPhone 12 Mini, it's still considered a small phone by today's standards. Like the 2016 version, the latest iPhone SE features a single camera on the phone's rear. According to CNET's Andrew Hoyle, it's most similar to the 11 Pro's standard zoom lens. Here's a deeper look into how the new iPhone SE's camera compares to the iPhone 11 Pro's camera system along with some cool camera tricks you can do with the less expensive iPhone.

Aside from upgraded internals, one conspicuous change to the new iPhone SE is the absence of a headphone jack, a feature Apple has opted to leave out since 2017's iPhone 7.

Apple released the original iPhone SE in 2016 and featured the same A9 processor as the iPhone 6S (Apple's flagship at the time), before it was discontinued in favor of the iPhone 8. For more on how the brand-new iPhone SE stacks up against its predecessor and the pricier iPhone XR and iPhone 11, check out CNET's specs chart below. We also have a more in-depth comparison of the 2020 iPhone SE and iPhone 11 in case you're trying to figure you're out which of the two phones to buy. My colleague Lexy Savvides didn't feel like she missed out on all that much when she switched over to the less expensive iPhone. But if you've already made up your mind and want to bring home the 2020 iPhone SE, here's how to do just that and save money.

iPhone SE 2020 spec comparison

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Apple iPhone SE iPhone 8 iPhone XR iPhone 11 Display size, resolution 4.7-inch Retina HD; 1,334x750 pixels 4-inch; 1,136x640 pixels 4.7-inch; 1,334x750 pixels 6.1-inch LCD Retina Display; 1,792x828 pixels 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina; 1,792x828 pixels Pixel density 326ppi 326ppi 326 ppi 326ppi 326ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in 4.87 x 2.31 x 0.3 in 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in 5.9 x 3.0 x 0.33 in 5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 138 x 67 x 7.3 mm 123 x 58 x 7.6 mm 138 x 67 x 7.3 mm 150 x 76 x 8.38 mm 151 x 76 x 8.3 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.22 oz; 148g 3.99 oz; 113g 5.22 oz; 148g 6.8oz; 194g 6.84 oz; 194g Mobile software (at launch) iOS 13 iOS 9.3 iOS 11 iOS 12 iOS 13 Camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) Front-facing camera 7-megapixel 1.2-megapixels 7-megapixel 7-megapixel 12-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A9 Apple A11 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 16GB, 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB RAM Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Expandable storage No No No No No Battery Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Fingerprint sensor Home button Home button Home button No No Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Headphone jack No Yes No No No Special features Water resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Apple Pay; Haptic Touch Water resistant (IP67); wireless Qi charge compatible Water-resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Price off-contract (USD) $399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB) $399 (16GB); $499 (64GB) $699 (64GB), $849 (256GB) $599 (64GB), $649 (128GB) $699 (64GB), $749 (128GB), $849 (256GB) Price (GBP) £419 (64GB), £469 (128GB), £569 (256GB) £359 (16GB) £439 (64GB) £699 (64GB), £849 (256GB) £629 (64GB), £679 (128GB) £729 (64GB), £779 (128GB), £879 (256GB) Price (AUD) AU$749 (64GB), AU$829 (128GB), AU$999 (256GB) AU$679 (16GB); AU$829 (64GB) AU$1,079 (64GB), AU$1,329 (256GB) AU$1,049 (64GB), AU$1,129 (128GB) AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,279 (128GB), AU$1,449 (256GB)

*Prices and iOS versions listed are at launch.