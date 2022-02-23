Impact of Russian Invasion of Ukraine Amsterdam Apple Store Hostage Situation Queen Elizabeth Has COVID Spotify's Car Thing Arrives Wordle: What You Need to Know
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Buy Two Pattern Beauty Products and Get One Free Today

Grab all your favorite products for naturally curly hair before this sale ends.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
pattern-beauty-1.png
Photos by Pattern Beauty/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

Pattern Beauty held a two-for-one flash sale in honor of Twosday, and although the calendar has moved on, you can still get a freebie sample when you buy two full-sized products right now. If you're a fan of Pattern Beauty or know someone who is, you'll want to hurry because the deal will (probably) end some time today.

See at Pattern Beauty

This sale includes jumbo-sized items such as shampoo, conditioner, style custard, gel and other hair care items. Plus, essential hair accessories including a shower brush (highly recommended), mist spray bottle, edge tool, hair pick, microfiber towel, and other curly and coily hair style tools are included in this sale. The only thing you can't get during this deal are bundles. Here's a quick list of some of Pattern Beauty's bestsellers that you can grab right now: