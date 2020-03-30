Buy two games, get one free at Target and Amazon

We've been cooped up at home for a couple of weeks now, with federal guidelines now extended to give us another month of the same. Thanks to free streaming services, there's a lot of TV to help us pass the time, but with the exception of oddities like Bandersnatch, most of it is hardly interactive or cerebral. So right now might be a good time to stock up on some new games to play, either alone or with the rest of the family. Here's how: From now through April 4, Target is running a Buy 2, Get 1 Free Mix & Match sale on a huge inventory of games.
I see about 1,200 titles in total to choose from, including PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC games, as well as old tabletop standards ranging from Uno and Jenga to Cards Against Humanity and Simon.
Target isn't partying alone. Amazon has its own limited-time-only sale going on right now, where you can get three games for the price of two. You can combine The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim with Mouse Trap and Close to the Sun.
Amazon's inventory of games is smaller than what you'll find at Target -- there appear to be about 340 games at Amazon, but that's still a respectable selection. Between the two retailers, you can certainly find a few games to keep you entertained. Heck, if you've been biding your time for the right moment to grab the home edition of Jimmy Fallon's Box of Lies, now's your chance to play it with the rest of your family.
