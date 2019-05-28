Buy this Dell 24-inch monitor for $130, get a $50 Dell gift card

Dell

Been thinking about a dual-monitor setup for your desk? Or maybe you're just tired of squinting at that 13-inch laptop screen when you're working from home. Whatever the case, I've got a deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell SE2419H 24-inch Full-HD LED Monitor for $129.99 shipped, a price that also nets you a $50 Dell eGift Card.

That's a fairly average price for a monitor of that size, but the gift card makes it pretty compelling. After you receive it (via email, within 20 days of your purchase), you could turn around and apply it to anything from a wireless keyboard to a new laptop.

To sweeten this deal even further, start your purchase at a cash-back service like Rakuten (formerly Ebates) or TopCashback. The former is offering 10% back on Dell purchases; the latter, 12%. That would bring your net price down to $117 or $114.40 (not including sales tax).

The SE2419H is a pretty standard IPS LED monitor, with a 1,920 x 1,080 native resolution, 5ms response time, HDMI and VGA inputs and Dell's Advanced Exchange Service: If the monitor poops out anytime during the 1-year warranty period, Dell will ship you a replacement the next business day.

CNET hasn't reviewed it, but the user reviews I scoped out from stores like Amazon and Office Depot were overwhelmingly positive: 4.5 and 4.7 stars, average, respectively.

This deal first hit my radar yesterday, and Dell sales can be fleeting, so if you're interested in this, act fast.

Bonus deal: Amazon is having a huge sale on storage (the computer kind)

Over the weekend I replaced the slowpoke mechanical hard drive in my gaming desktop with a 1-terabyte solid-state drive. Best. Upgrade. Ever. Windows boots significantly faster, and games load in what seems like a fraction of the time they did before.

I mention that because there's an internal SSD on sale as part of Amazon's one-day-only storage sale.

That drive is the top-rated WD Blue 2TB PC SSD SATA III, on sale for $199.99. That's the lowest it's ever been.

You'll also find some pretty significant savings on microSD cards, external hard drives and various flash drives, like this SanDisk iXpand 64GB drive for iPhone and iPad ($27.95, normally closer to $40).

Bonus deal: Dad would love this $21 drone for Father's Day

I first wrote about this a few weeks ago, and it sold out quickly. Thankfully, it's back! And just in time for Father's Day.

Enlarge Image Eachine

Most entry-level drones don't leave much to the imagination. You fly them around for a bit and, yeah, okay, fun -- but then what? That's why I love this new model from Eachine: It's not only a flying machine, it's a flying army guy.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, EachineDirect via Amazon has the Eachine E019 2-in-1 Stunt Drone for $20.99 with promo code 22WNVKU8. Regular price: $35.

The photo really tells the whole story: The E019 has a Green Beret-looking dude riding on top of it, skateboard-style, which is already super cool. But it can also convert to a paratrooper configuration, meaning you can have him swoop in from above just when it looks like your guys are about to get overrun by the invading aliens/zombies/robots/whatever.

I grabbed one of these last time around; it's a blast, and super-easy to fly. Just make sure you follow the instructions regarding charging the battery, which you do have to take out of the drone. That blip aside, I can't imagine any dad (or kid) who wouldn't have fun with this.

