PS5 and Xbox Series X restock today COVID-19 vaccinations Stimulus package before Congress Best gifts under $50 Gifts in time for Christmas Time's Person of the Year AirPods Max
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X -- if you can: Best Buy's site struggles with restock demand

Looking for a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S? Best Buy says it has them today, but its site is buckling under the load.

Listen
- 01:16
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Today may be your last, best chance to score a PS5 or Xbox before Christmas. The next-gen consoles went live at Best Buy at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET), as teased by the retailer yesterday -- and the site promptly buckled under the demand. As with Walmart and other retailers earlier this season, the preplanned inventory drops create such demand that the retailer sites either crash or become effectively unusable. Best Buy's site was showing "We're sorry, something went wrong" messages on many of the product pages for the consoles in question shortly after 6 a.m. PT.

Is any inventory for the PS5 or Xbox models still available? It's unclear, but here are the links to the company's pages for all four consoles if you'd like to try your luck.

PS5 with Blu-ray drive: $500
Sony

Picking up the disc drive version of the PS5 may cost more in the beginning, but it does allow you access to cheaper games at retail.

$500 at Best Buy

PS5 Digital Edition console: $400
Sony

If you prefer the convenience of digital games, the PS5 Digital Edition is the way to go.

$400 at Best Buy

Xbox Series S: $300
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's missing the grunt of the Xbox Series X, but this console is cheaper and looks much nicer. Great as a secondary console, or for folks who just want to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass.

$300 at Best Buy

Xbox Series X: $500
Dan Ackerman/CNET

On paper, the Xbox Series X is the most powerful of all the next-gen consoles.

$500 at Best Buy

Despite going on sale over a month ago, the new PlayStations and Xboxes remain incredibly difficult to find. Best Buy's tweet announcing that it will have more stock on Tuesday was retweeted over 1,600 times within 50 minutes of going out. 

Was anybody actually successful earlier today? Based on anecdotal (and unverified) screenshots on Twitter like the one below, it seems like at least a lucky few made it through:

Is there any stock still available at Best Buy today? We have an inquiry out to the retailer and will update this story when and if we hear any specifics. 

Read more: Sony PS5 vs. Microsoft Xbox Series X: The best new game console for holiday 2020

This story was originally published on Dec. 14 and has been updated slightly as the sale date has approached.

Now playing: Watch this: PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: the ultimate comparison
15:36

Read more at GameSpot: PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will be in stock at Best Buy on Tuesday