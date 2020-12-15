Buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X -- if you can: Best Buy's site struggles with restock demand

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Today may be your last, best chance to score a PS5 or Xbox before Christmas. The next-gen consoles went live at Best Buy at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET), as teased by the retailer yesterday -- and the site promptly buckled under the demand. As with Walmart and other retailers earlier this season, the preplanned inventory drops create such demand that the retailer sites either crash or become effectively unusable. Best Buy's site was showing "We're sorry, something went wrong" messages on many of the product pages for the consoles in question shortly after 6 a.m. PT.

Is any inventory for the PS5 or Xbox models still available? It's unclear, but here are the links to the company's pages for all four consoles if you'd like to try your luck.

Sony Picking up the disc drive version of the PS5 may cost more in the beginning, but it does allow you access to cheaper games at retail.

Sony If you prefer the convenience of digital games, the PS5 Digital Edition is the way to go.





Andrew Hoyle/CNET It's missing the grunt of the Xbox Series X, but this console is cheaper and looks much nicer. Great as a secondary console, or for folks who just want to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass.

Dan Ackerman/CNET On paper, the Xbox Series X is the most powerful of all the next-gen consoles.

Despite going on sale over a month ago, the new PlayStations and Xboxes remain incredibly difficult to find. Best Buy's tweet announcing that it will have more stock on Tuesday was retweeted over 1,600 times within 50 minutes of going out.

Heads up—we’re getting more NextGen consoles very soon! Check back tomorrow after 8 a.m. CT to see what we have in stock. https://t.co/1Isajk4QLL pic.twitter.com/dbeetPgJ5b — Best Buy (@BestBuy) December 14, 2020

Was anybody actually successful earlier today? Based on anecdotal (and unverified) screenshots on Twitter like the one below, it seems like at least a lucky few made it through:

Thanks again bro. I almost slept through my alarms. pic.twitter.com/FL4qwyBu7G — Michael M 🤓 (@BlackMMagic6) December 15, 2020

Is there any stock still available at Best Buy today? We have an inquiry out to the retailer and will update this story when and if we hear any specifics.

