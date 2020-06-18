CNET también está disponible en español.

Buy the Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle for $30 and get $1,200 worth of games and books

Humble will donate 100% of the proceeds to three great charities.

All this and tons more for just $30, plus 100% of proceeds to charity. 

A couple months back, the fundraising folks at Humble created a massive game and ebook bundle and donated all proceeds -- a whopping $6.5 million -- to COVID-19 aid. Now they're back it at with an even bigger bundle, and once again it's 100% for charity: Pay at least $30 and you'll get the Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle, which includes dozens of games, books and comics with a combined value of around $1,200.

You can actually donate any amount you want, but the minimum is $30 if you want the collection. That massive library includes an incredible 50 games, indie and commercial stuff alike, and over two dozen comics and ebooks -- most of them dealing with black history, justice, inequality and similar themes.

The games can be redeemed and played on Steam; some are available for Windows, Mac and Linux, some are just Windows and Mac and a few are Windows only. The books and comics are all DRM-free and available in multiple formats.

As noted, Humble will donate your full contribution to three different charities: NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward and The Bail Project.

This is a win in so many ways. Though I already own a handful of these games and not all the comics are my cup of tea, I've already purchased this bundle. The cause is crucial, the deal unbeatable.

Your thoughts?

