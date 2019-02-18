Fluance

What's better than one Bluetooth speaker? Two of them, of course, linked together for true stereo sound and robust enough to really fill your living room.

That leaves out the majority of brick-style speakers, which tend to be small and single -- fine for casual listening but not really audiophile-friendly.

Which brings us to today's deal. For a limited time, you can get the Fluance Ai40 powered bookshelf speakers for $200 shipped, a price that includes a free Google Home Mini (in your choice of chalk or charcoal) when you apply discount code FREEMINI at checkout.

Available in your choice of three vinyl finishes, the Ai40 feels like a mix of old-school and new: The two speakers are wired together, but they pair with any Bluetooth source (like your phone or tablet). There's also a set of RCA inputs in case you want to connect something like a stereo or turntable.

This isn't my area of expertise, so I'll turn you over to CNET's Steve Guttenberg. His verdict: Sound that's "almost too good to be true" from a pair of $200 speakers.

As for the Google Home Mini, it brings smarts to the equation: Pair it with the Ai40 and ask Google to play your songs, podcasts and all that good stuff. It's been on sale for $29 fairly consistently for the past couple months, but now it's back to its regular $49 price. Whatever the current cost, it's a great freebie.

