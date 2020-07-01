Buy some Tile trackers, get a free Google Nest Mini

Tile

Life is stressful enough without the hassles of lost or misplaced keys, phones, wallets and such. Thankfully, there's helpful technology in the form of Tile trackers, which establish a sort of digital tether to your phone. Something goes missing? Use the Tile app to locate the tracker. Can't find your phone? Use the tracker to make it ring. Pretty genius.

If you're ready to add a few of these to your life, CNET readers can, for a limited time, get a . Those packs range in price from $40-$100; the Nest Mini has a retail value of $49, though it's nearly always on sale, often for as low as $29.

Your cheapest option here is a Tile Sticker two-pack for $40. The option I like best is the Essentials four-pack, which includes two Stickers, one keychain-friendly Tile Mate and one wallet-friendly Tile Slim. It's $70.

The Stickers are the newest addition to the lineup. They're designed to stick to anything you might need help locating: a TV remote, an e-reader or the case containing your fancy sunglasses.

You can enable Tile tracking on your Amazon Echo or Google Assistant device (like, say, a Nest Mini). Then you can say, for example, "OK, Google, ask Tile to find my keys."

Even better, you can share Tile locations with family members -- meaning I could use my phone to help Mrs. Cheapskate find her keys or my daughter find her wallet. And there's an especially useful community feature: Anyone using the Tile app who comes within range of your lost item can update its location.

I won't say the devices are flawless, because in my experience they're not. But they can definitely help find lost things, and are therefore worth owning. The Nest Mini is icing on the cake.

Your thoughts?

