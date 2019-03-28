Buy Microsoft Office for $100, get a $50 Amazon gift card

Microsoft

Cheapskates don't use Microsoft Office. Or, at least, they don't pay for it: Microsoft offers pretty decent freebie versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint that live in your browser.

And let's not forget the various free alternatives, such as Google Docs, LibreOffice and WPS Office.

All that being said, some people have a particular need for Microsoft's suite -- and if you're one of them, you might as well try to score a deal. Like this one: Today only, Amazon is offering a $50 gift card when you purchase a 12-month Office 365 Home subscription for $99.99. That's for a digital download.

This version supports up to six users, and they don't all have to be in your house. Each person gets a 1-terabyte OneDrive cloud account, which is definitely one of the bigger value-adds here.

You also get Publisher, which is one of the few remaining desktop-publishing tools, and Outlook, one of the few remaining full-featured mail clients.

The regular $100 annual price bugs me. I'd really like to see Microsoft drop it to $50 -- but that would be unparalleled, so we have to settle for sales like these.

Your thoughts?

Blue Yeti USB microphone: $70 (save $49)

Blue

A good microphone is essential for everything from podcasting to Skype calling, and Blue makes some of the best consumer mics out there. They can be a little pricey, though.

Ah, but this: For a limited time and while supplies last, BuyDig has the Blue Yeti USB microphone in Steel Red (drool) for $69.99 when you apply promo code MICD. Price elsewhere (including Amazon) for this color: $119. The black one can often be found for $100.

This attractive desktop mic works with PCs and Macs and supports four recording patterns. I haven't used one myself, but the user reviews everywhere you look are overwhelmingly positive.

Definitely Cheapskate approved.

