Just yesterday, while visiting my parents, I had a lightbulb moment: My mom needs a Tile. That's because she often can't remember where in the house she left her phone. But her keys are always parked on the key hook.

I'll come back to that after this important message: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy is offering a free Google Home Mini when you purchase a Tile Mate four-pack for $49.99. Usually the latter runs $59.99 all by itself. And the Mini -- available in your choice of four colors -- is a $50 value.

I've long been a big fan of the Tile, and I especially like this newer version that has better range and a replaceable battery. In the aforementioned scenario, my mom just needs to double-press the Tile button and her phone will ring -- even if it's set to silent. Likewise, the phone can be used to locate the keychain.

As for the Mini, everything you need to know can be found in CNET's Google Home Mini review. It probably goes without saying that if yours is an Android-centric household, you'll love the little smart speaker.

And I love this deal. Get it while you can!

