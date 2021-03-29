Buy an Oculus Quest 2 or accessory, get a gift card up to $15

Good luck finding the Oculus Quest 2 on sale anywhere. Almost without exception, the incredibly popular standalone VR headset has sold for full price since the day it was released in the fall. Not that it's especially expensive, of course -- it is, pound for pound, an even better value than the first-gen Oculus Quest that debuted a year earlier. Even so, Newegg is offering the closest thing to qualifying as a Quest discount right now: Buy a Quest 2 or one of a select set of accessories and get a Newegg gift card up to $15 in value for free. This deal is running now through April 1. Check out all the qualifying accessories below.

Read more: Oculus Rift, five years on: Things are a lot different now

Facebook Get the 64GB version of the Oculus Quest 2 and get a $10 Newegg gift card free with purchase.

Oculus Using a compatible USB cable, you can connect your headset to a PC and play PC VR games like those from the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. Oculus recommends this $80 cable, so getting a $15 Newegg gift card for free lessens the pain a bit. Looking for something cheaper? Here's a pro tip: I got the 16-foot Masiken Oculus Quest Link Cable for about $25. It plugs into a USB-A port and works fabulously.

Oculus This hardshell carrying case fits the Quest headset, controllers, charging cable and power adapter with space to spare for batteries or other accessories. Buy the carrying case and get a $5 Newegg gift card free with purchase.

Oculus The Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap replaces the stock strap with a rigid head strap that enhances stability and comfort, and features a wheel in back to tighten or loosen the fit. Buy it for $50 and get a $5 Newegg gift card free with purchase.

Oculus This Fit Pack includes two interchangeable facial interfaces for a better fit. Wider and narrower options increase or reduce padding between your face and the headset, and include light blockers to prevent stray light from entering the headset and interfering with gameplay. Buy the Fit Pack and get a $5 Newegg gift card free with purchase.

Now playing: Watch this: Oculus Quest 2 is better and cheaper... with one Facebook...

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.