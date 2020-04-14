James Martin/CNET

Thinking about a phone upgrade? I still think the iPhone XR is an ideal choice, especially if you can do better than the $600 list price.

You can. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get a with promo code RICKXR. That price includes a full one-year extended protection plan. It also includes something I've never seen before: a guaranteed buyback price.

More on that below. The above link is for the iPhone XR in black; you can also . And if you don't care about the extended warranty, the . That includes the standard two-month warranty.

So here's the deal with Glyde: The company says that every pre-owned phone is in "like new" condition; only one out of 10 even qualifies for sale on its site. The XR comes with a box, AC adapter and charging cord, and it's unlocked to work on pretty much any network.

Still concerned about buying used? This is Glyde's other guarantee: "We're so confident in the quality of this phone we'll buy it back anytime within one year of purchase for $209." That's an interesting proposition.

Read more: The best phones of 2020

The big question with any pre-owned or refurbished phone: battery life. Even a phone that looks mint on the outside might still have a year of wear on the battery. Of course, you can always check battery health yourself once the XR arrives; just venture into Settings > Battery > Battery Health and check the maximum capacity. Ideally you want 90% or better. If it's lower, I'd still use the phone for at least a week to see how you fare in real-world usage. (Glyde offers a 14-day return policy.)

As for the XR itself, it remains a CNET Editors' Choice pick, as noted in our iPhone XR review. Big screen, fast performance, good cameras and more. Here's your chance to get one that's like new for $150 less.

Your thoughts?

Read more: Get a new, no-contract iPhone XR for $376 after rebate

Wirelessly charge 3 devices at once for $20.39

Lecone

If you do end up with an iPhone XR, you should probably experience the joy that is wireless charging. And why not plan ahead with a charging pad that can handle three devices at once? Bam: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code I4E7F2UH. Regular price: $39.99.

This fabric-wrapped charging pad is large enough to accommodate three phones, though you could also use it to charge, for example, true wireless earbuds (assuming yours have a Qi charging case).

It also has a pair of USB ports for plugging in any wired devices that need power. So, yeah, it's really more of a charging hub. And it comes with its own AC adapter. Pretty nice for the price, I think.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone XR: It's the iPhone you should buy

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.