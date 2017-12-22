Buy an iPhone 8 on Sprint, get one free, until 2018

For last-minute shoppers and deal-hounds alike, Sprint will give you a free iPhone 8 when you buy the phone using its Sprint Flex plan.

Or, if you'd rather take a savings, you'll be able to knock $300 off the bill of the same iPhone 8 or even an iPhone X when you trade in your old device. Those trade-in savings keep pace with November's Black Friday deals, and with other carrier offers during this holiday crush.

The fine print on Sprint's buy-one, get-one offer:

iPhone 8 (64GB) for $29.17 per month

Second iPhone 8 costs $0 per month after a $29.17 bill credit is applied (within two bills)

Requires 18 months leases with two new lines of service or one new line and one upgrade

Offer lasts "for the rest of the year"

If you terminate early, you'll have to pay the remaining balance (this is typical)