Buy an Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch Active 2 and get one free for Valentine's Day

Juan Garzon/CNET

Time's running out to get more than a bouquet of flowers or heart-shaped box of Ferrero Rocher for Valentine's Day. That's why AT&T is hoping you'll take up its offer to BOGO. From now through Feb. 16, you can buy one Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and get a second one free. If you've been wanting to refresh your wrist, this might be a good time to do it, since you can get a second one for your special someone at the same time.

If you're interested in an Apple Watch, you can choose any new Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4 or Series 5 (but no refurbs) and then add an Apple Watch Series 4 or Series 5 to the shopping cart. There's little I can say about the Apple Watch that hasn't already been said, but let me humbly suggest this: What better Valentine's Day gift is there than matching watches you can use to exchange heartbeats? If you find that compelling, then buy one Apple Watch and get up to $500 in credit on a second Apple Watch Series 4 or Series 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a solid alternative to the Apple Watch. In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Active 2, CNET's Lexy Savvides was impressed with the watch, complimenting its new aluminum and stainless-steel finishes, its improved health-tracking features and its elegant new control scheme for navigating the phone. When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Active 2, you can get up to $450 in credit on a second Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

AT&T has set this deal up with more rules than backgammon though. Here's what you need to know: When you buy the two watches, you also need to add at least one new line and activate postpaid cellular service for each watch. (That's generally about $10 a month for each watch.) You'll also need to activate service on the devices as well. And once you're set up, you need to keep both lines operational for at least 30 days to get the cost of the second watch credited back to your account. You can read all the fine print by clicking the special offer link on AT&T's product pages.

Now playing: Watch this: Is now the time to finally get an Apple Watch? (The Daily...

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.