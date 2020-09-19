Buy an Apple Watch and get a second one for $200 off

Gabriel Sama/CNET

If it's time to get Apple Watches for the whole family, AT&T might be about to make your day. For a limited time, if you . The offer covers pretty much any model -- the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4 and Series 5, as well as the shiny new Series 6 and Apple Watch SE.

That sounds like a pretty cool deal, but there are definitely some caveats. First and foremost, while the offer covers a broad range of models, it looks like the Series 6 and SE are the only models actually in stock at AT&T right now, so I don't think that getting a Series 3 or a Series 5 as part of this deal is in the cards.

Moreover, the fine print reveals some restrictions you might not like. You need to add at least one new cellular line at $10 per month, and you need to buy the watches on AT&T's installment agreement. Personally, I am not jazzed by any of those details, but I understand this might be exactly what you're looking for.

Also, keep in mind that these are not the only Apple Watch deals to be had right now. The Apple Watch Series 5 is $299 at Walmart, and if that deal expires before you can get to it, there are still some Series 5 refurbs available at Apple for $309.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.