"Alexa, show me the baby's room." That's just one example of how you might leverage the combination of an Amazon Echo Show smart display and a Blink Mini security camera. The former normally sells for $90, the latter for $35. However, for a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the . Total savings: $60.

In case you're unfamiliar with it, the Echo Show 5 combines a smart speaker (one that can respond to verbal commands) and a 5.5-inch touchscreen. When paired with a camera -- like, say, the Blink Mini -- it can also show you a live feed, alert you when there's movement and so on.

At that size you could just as easily use it on a bedside table as you could in, say, a kitchen. Either way, it's a pretty great device, especially at this price. (Note that the Echo Show 5 can be purchased on its own for $60, and it has occasionally dipped as low as $50.) Read CNET's Echo Show 5 review for the full scoop.

The Blink Mini, meanwhile, is a basic indoor camera, one that's fairly similar to the $20 Wyze Cam (which can also be paired with an Echo Show, just FYI). I haven't used one myself, so I'll turn you over to CNET's Blink Mini review. My take is that you might actually be better off with Wyze Cams, but given that this is only a $5 add-on, you might as well grab it.

This beach-blanket backpack is only $10 right now

Headed to the beach? The park? The campground? It's always great to have a blanket handy, though it's rarely handy to carry one. That's why I'm pretty jazzed about this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you clip the on-page $10-off coupon.

The Barra measures 86 by 50 inches and stows inside the bag, which can also Velcro to the blanket to give you a bit of extra space. The bag has a waterproof pocket for holding things like wet towels and bathing suits.

"Blanket" might actually be the wrong word, as this thing is made entirely of nylon. So it's good for protecting you from the ground or sand, but not soft or cushy like a real blanket would be. It does have corner pockets designed to hold sand, the better to keep it from blowing away.

For $10? Yes, please.

