Buy an Amazon Echo 4th Gen and get a pair of Philips Hue bulbs for free

Amazon

For some reason, Amazon loves bundling its Echo speakers. Sometimes you can get an Echo Dot for free with the purchase of something else; at other times, Amazon flips the script and throws something in with the purchase of an Echo. That's what's going on right now -- you can get the new , which is a savings of $50 off the price of those items separately.

The new sphere-shaped Echo is a noticeable upgrade from the previous generation of Echo speakers. Aesthetically, the sphere is a fun and unusual departure from Amazon's previous pucks and grain silos. But that's not all; the sound quality is improved, along with better smart home connectivity and pairing. You can read CNET's entire Amazon Echo (4th gen) review for more details.

The good news is that you're not limited to any particular colors with this deal -- you can get the Echo in charcoal, white, red or blue, and Amazon will throw in a pair of Philips Hue bulbs. This deal comes and goes, but right now it's about $10 less than usual, and only $10 more than its all-time low of $70.

