Buy an 8-pack of the new Tile tracker, get a Google Nest Mini for free

Tile

Tile is perhaps the best-known Bluetooth tracker around. The original Tile wasn't ideal for tracking small stuff, though -- designed to slip on a keychain, you couldn't easily use it on a camera or a TV remote. Last month, though, Tile introduced the Sticker, which does just what the name suggests. Thanks to some 3M adhesive, it sticks securely to almost anything, and measuring just an inch in diameter, it's discreet enough to put on almost anything. And now through Black Friday, if you get an 8-pack of Tile Stickers, Tile will throw in a Google Nest Mini for $100.

That's a savings of roughly $69 depending on how you do the math. Tile doesn't ordinarily sell an 8-pack of Stickers, but the 4-pack lists for $80 and is also on sale right now for $60. Over at Google, the Nest Mini costs $49. Running the numbers, that's about $169 to get everything separately.

The new Tile Sticker has a range of about 150 feet and works with a combination of Bluetooth and Tile's crowdsource network, which means you're more likely to find a lost item if you live near other people who also have Tile trackers. It's also waterproof, which means you can stick it on your bike, skateboard or umbrella. You can read more about the Tile Sticker and other changes in the Tile product line.

And why does the bundle include a Google Mini, you ask? It's not a random bundle -- Tile is celebrating the fact that you can now access your Tile trackers from Google Nest devices. That means you can find your stuff by asking Google Assistant to check on their location.

This looks like a great value, but there are a few caveats. The Sticker batteries aren't replaceable (they last for about three years), and we wonder if Bluetooth-based trackers might soon be facing competition from trackers based on ultra-wideband technology. The new iPhones have ultra-wideband built in, so it's possible. And while this is a handy way to get a Google Nest Mini, expect to see a lot of Nest and Echo deals between now and Black Friday, so it's far from your only shot at a speaker you can talk to when you're lonely.

Now playing: Watch this: What's inside Tile Bluetooth trackers

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.