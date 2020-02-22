It's not too unusual to see great gift card promotions during Black Friday and other holidays -- buy a game console or a stereo or a phone, and get a retailer gift card for free. As long as you shop at that store more than once a decade, it's always a great deal because it's like free money; just use the card on something you were going to buy anyway. Those kinds of deals are rare in the weeks following Groundhog Day, but here's a good one if you're phone shopping: For just one more day, you can .

Sam's Club is offering the free gift card with the purchase of a number of phones including:

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone X

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Note that a few of these phones are listed on the deal page as including $150 gift cards, but if you click through to the product page, you should see that it becomes a $300 card (at least, that's been my experience).

To take advantage of this offer, you'll need to buy the phone and activate it with AT&T, Verizon or Sprint. That might give you pause if you're more inclined to get service with a low-cost MVNO like Mint Mobile, Visible or Black Wireless than one of the big carriers. But if you were planning to go with one of the big carriers anyway, this deal has no real downside. Buy a phone and get some spending money to buy that set of noise-reducing wireless headphones you've been meaning to get.

Of course, this is a Sam's Club deal, you'll need to be a Sam's Club member (you can get an annual membership to Sam's Club for $45) to make the purchase, and you'll need to complete this purchase in the store rather than online. One exception: If you're upgrading via AT&T, you can get this deal online.

Originally published earlier this week. Updated with new information.

