Buy a Jabra Elite Active 65t, get a 7,800-mAh portable charger for free

We're no stranger to the Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds. Yes, they've been supplanted by the newer and better Elite Active 75t, but that means you can now get the Elite Active 65t at a very attractive price -- it routinely sells on Amazon between $120 and $140. But I love that they're still formidable earbuds, comfortable and packing a long battery life, making them an even better value at this lower price. Well, right now, Outdoor Tech is offering a bundle: Get the .

On paper, that's 49% off, but in reality the deal is more a 25% drop, since despite the list price, you can pick up the 65t for $120 on Amazon right now, and the Kodiak charger sells on its own for under $40. But that doesn't mean it's still not a deal worth grabbing. The Kodiak Ultra charger is designed for the outdoors -- not only does it have an integrated 100-lumen flashlight, but it's waterproof and dust- and dirt-resistant. And don't forget my favorite part: It has Outdoor Tech's Bigfoot logo on the side. It charges up via a Micro-USB port, and has both USB 3.0 and USB-C ports for your devices.

As for the earbuds, you can read the CNET review of the Jabra Elite Active 65t, but I'll point out that CNET's David Carnoy pointed out they are very comfortable, sound great, and offer about 5 hours of battery life. What are you missing out on by not getting the 75t? A somewhat better battery, USB-C charging port, and performance that, according to CNET's review of the Elite Active 75t, outperforms the AirPods Pro.

What do you think -- is the Jabra Elite Active 65t a good value at $120, particularly when you get a portable charger thrown in for free? Sound off in the comments.

