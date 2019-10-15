Buy a Google Pixel 4, get 3 free months of Google One

Sarah Tew/CNET

At today's Made by Google event, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were announced as expected. Google also announced an extended trial of sorts for its Google One cloud-storage service: When you buy one of the new phones, you'll get three free months on the 100GB tier.

Google One affords not only cloud storage for your devices, but also automated backups, support for uncompressed photos and videos, access to tech support in the form of Google "experts" and miscellaneous perks like hotel discounts and Google Play credits. Your plan can be shared with up to five family members.

If you want to continue on the 100GB plan after your free trial, it costs a reasonable $1.99 per month. Alternately, you can revert to a free 15GB plan that's storage-only: It includes none of the other aforementioned perks. There's also a 200GB plan for $2.99 per month. You can save 16% by prepaying either plan for a year in advance.