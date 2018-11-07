Just last month I shared a deal on a Tile tracker 4-pack bundled with a free Google Home Mini. This deal is like that, only better in a couple respects.
For a limited time, Amazon is offering a Tile Mate 4-pack and Amazon Echo Dot for $59.99. That's pretty much scoring you the latter for free.See it at Amazon
I'm a big fan of the Tile, but the problem was always the battery, which you couldn't manually replace. Now you can! Meanwhile, you're getting the brand new, third-generation Echo Dot, which has the cloth exterior and better speaker. (It's the "best Dot yet," according to CNET's review.)
Needless to say, there's some great gift potential here. You could keep the Dot for yourself and gift the Tiles, or vice-versa. Either way, it's a $50 savings on two particularly great items.
