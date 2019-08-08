Mint Mobile

Buying a new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and need service to go with it? Not loving the price or performance of your current carrier? Looking for a dirt-cheap plan for your backup phone? You've come to the right Cheapskate.

For a limited, phone carrier Mint Mobile is offering a pretty sweet buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal: Buy 3 months of service, get 3 months free. Total cost: Just $60. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

That deal nets you Mint's 8GB 4G LTE plan, meaning you get 8GB of high-speed data per month and unlimited talk and text. Should you decide to continue, it'll be at the regular rate.

That rate varies depending on whether you purchase 3, 6 or 12 months of service at a time. (That's Mint Mobile's "thing" -- prepaid blocks.) The regular 3-month rate is $105, which prorates out to $35 per month. If you choose the 6-month option, it works out to $25 per month (so $150 total). And at 12 months, it's $240 -- $20 per month.

There are cheaper and pricier tiers as well, offering 3GB and 12GB of LTE data, respectively. My guess is that most users will get by just fine on 8GB, but obviously that's up to you to determine.

To use Mint, you need an unlocked phone that supports GSM carrier bands. Ostensibly, that's AT&T and T-Mobile, but many newer phones, such as the 2018 iPhone models, should work even if they were originally sold on Sprint and Verizon plans. Mint uses the T-Mobile network, so if the latter offers good coverage in your area, so will Mint. If it doesn't, then you'll probably want to look at other options.

Although I haven't used the service myself, I've written about it many times, and most readers have reported being extremely happy with it. (Your mileage may vary, of course.) Here's your chance to test-drive it for half a year for just $60.

Bonus deal: Don't hate me for yet another true-wireless earbuds sale

So, yeah, yesterday's Criacr true-wireless earbuds deal was a bust. It sold out within minutes, and I'm told that, unfortunately, there will be no more of that product at that price. (Not from that seller, anyway.) Obviously I'll keep my eyes out for similarly amazing deals, but for now...

Amazon has the TaoTronics TT-BH053 True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds for $34.99 when you clip the on-page $10-off coupon. They're normally $10 more, natch -- and already a steal at $45.

Physically, these are much closer to Apple AirPods, but a bit less ostentatious owing to their matte-black color. They have a respectable 4.1-star average from over 1,000 customers, and CNET's David Carnoy found them "better than you'd expect" (given the price) in his TT-BH053 review.

I know $35 is not $13, but this represents yet another example of how you can get a very decent set of true-wireless earbuds for a very decent price. Were it not for yesterday's deal, I'd be making a much bigger fuss over these.

