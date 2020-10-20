Lock Paper Scissors

Have you finished all the jigsaw puzzles? Played all the board games? If your family is desperately seeking a new, fun activity, I've got just the thing. For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get . That's normally what you'd pay for just one.

You're familiar with escape rooms, right? (They're awesome; I love them.) Similar idea here, except everything is condensed down to a tabletop experience. You'll still need to work together to solve a variety of puzzles, all of them provided on colorful, professional-looking printables.

The bundle includes two games. The Lost Mummy is a teen-friendly adventure designed for teams of two to four players. (Here's a thought: You could set up a Zoom meeting with friends, cousins, classmates or the like and have everyone compete to see which team finishes first.)

The second, Envy, is a 1920's-themed murder mystery, again for teams of two to four. For each game, you simply print out all the materials on plain paper. There may be a little cutting and/or folding as part of the setup, but nothing more involved than that.

Here's what I find especially cool: Each game also includes a designer's kit in the form of a PowerPoint version of the game, meaning you can edit and customize the clues, instructions and so on.

These are genuinely fun games, a great alternative to yet another round of Monopoly and a solid deal at this price.

Your thoughts?

Read more: Video games we're playing during the coronavirus lockdown

Originally published earlier this year. Updated to reflect new availability. Removed expired bonus deals.

Now playing: Watch this: Best PS4 games to play during quarantine

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.