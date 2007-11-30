But does that robot do windows?

In other robot news this week, a dream robot has surfaced.
Don't give me a robotic dishwasher. Give me a robot that loads and unloads the dishwasher.
Unfortunately, this is actually a remote-controlled robot, not an autonomous one. It's made by Anybots, a robotics company in California that has entered "Monty" into an art exhibition.
The Float Center and Gallery in San Francisco, Calif., has openings until December 1 for submissions for its Robots as Art exhibition and show.
