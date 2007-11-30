CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

But does that robot do windows?

Anybots give us a vision of the robot we've all been waiting for.

Monty is Anybots remote-controlled robot. Anybots

In other robot news this week, a dream robot has surfaced.

Don't give me a robotic dishwasher. Give me a robot that loads and unloads the dishwasher.

Unfortunately, this is actually a remote-controlled robot, not an autonomous one. It's made by Anybots, a robotics company in California that has entered "Monty" into an art exhibition.

The Float Center and Gallery in San Francisco, Calif., has openings until December 1 for submissions for its Robots as Art exhibition and show.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real