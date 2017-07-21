Burundi teens reported missing after robotics competition

Enlarge Image Alex Wong / Getty Images

Six Burundi teenagers competing at the First Global International Robot Olympics at the Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Hall in Washington, DC were reported missing on Wednesday, after disappearing from the event on Tuesday.

They went missing 7/18. Have info? Call #MPD at 202-727-9099/ text 50411. Photos can be found here: https://t.co/Z9xbN2gtNp #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/hg1bfbGwtd — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 20, 2017

DC Metropolitan police confirmed in an email that Don Ingabire, age 16, and Audrey Mwamikazi, age 17, "were last seen leaving the US into Canada" and that there is nothing yet that suggests foul play. The other four teens are reportedly still in the United States.

A DC police spokesperson said this investigation is ongoing.