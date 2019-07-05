Burning battery pack apparently forced Virgin flight's emergency landing

Nicolas Economou/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Virgin Atlantic flight had to make an emergency landing Thursday night after a passenger's seat burst into flames, apparently due to a portable battery pack catching fire, according to the Associated Press and police.

The A330 Airbus was flying from New York's JFK Airport to London Heathrow, but was forced to land in Boston's Logan Airport.

Neither Virgin Atlantic nor Massachusetts State Police immediately responded to requests for comment.