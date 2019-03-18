Bumblebee now on Digital HD: Every way to watch the Transformers movie

Jaimie Trueblood

Bumblebee, the latest Transformers movie, got high praise during its box office run. Its Metacritic score of 66 with generally favorable reviews placed it way higher than 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight, which had a score of 27 for generally negative reviews.

CNET's review called it "the Transformers movie we've been waiting for," and now it's playing at home on Digital HD.

The film -- starring Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. -- is now on digital stores including iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, Fandango Now, Microsoft Movies & TV and the PlayStation Store. Take note that Bumblebee is not available through the Disney-owned Movies Anywhere service as of this writing, so be sure the digital store you choose is available on all of the devices you want to watch it on.

If you would like a physical copy of Bumblebee, you'll have to wait until April 2 to grab it on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray and DVD.

Now playing: Watch this: Bumblebee transforms from action-packed to adorable