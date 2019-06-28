Bumble will let you voice call or video chat your matches

Bumble

The next time you match with someone on dating app Bumble, you'll have the option of calling the person before you ever meet up -- and you don't have to swap phone numbers. The app will now offer video chat and voice calling, Bumble said Friday.

The idea behind video chat and voice calling is twofold. Having a call with someone in advance of a date could be a safety precaution. You can get a feel for what the other person is like (Creepy? Sketchy? Perfectly nice?). Plus, you can leave your phone number out of it. It could also be away to figure out if you actually want to take the time to meet in person.

"The future of digital connection will be defined by the safety, security and well-being of users across all media platforms," said Bumble Founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in a statement.

The company says video and voice content will be deleted immediately, and Bumble won't archive it.

In April, Bumble introduced a feature that uses AI to warn daters about incoming, potentially inappropriate pictures.

The feature will also be available for Bumble BFF (the part of the app for women to make friends) and Bumble Bizz (which is geared toward networking).

