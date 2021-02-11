Bumble aims to raise over $2B in IPO

Getty

Dating app Bumble is making its Wall Street debut on Thursday. The company set a $2.2 billion price for its initial public offering, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Bumble is offering 50 million shares at $43 a share. Trading will start Thursday on the Nasdaq under the symbol BMBL.

Bumble launched in 2014, positioning itself as a dating app that gives women more control of the online dating experience. On the app, upon matching with men, women send the first message. The company has made other moves like banning shirtless bathroom mirror selfies and launching an AI-based feature that intercepts inappropriate photos (dick pics, chiefly) and blurs them before they hit your messages.

In a tweet, founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said, "Today, @Bumble becomes a public company. This is only possible thanks to the more than 1.7 billion first moves made by brave women on our app — and the pioneering women who paved the way for us in the business world. To everyone who made today possible: Thank you."