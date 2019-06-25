Bulbasaur, Charizard and Gengar: Fans pick their favorite Pokémon

Google

While the new upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield game looks cool, it won't feature every single Pokemon character in the game.

Reddit user mamamia1001 recently shared a survey results where fans voted for their favorite Pokémon character.

Over 52,000 fans voted -- with an average of 65 votes per Pokémon. The results are fun to look through to see if your favorite made the list.

The top 10 Pokémon characters are Charizard, Gengar, Arcanine, Bulbasaur, Blaziken, Umbreon, Lucario, Gardevoir, Eevee and Dragonite.

Characters Exeggcute, Baltoy, Skorupi, Patrat, Sewaddle, Alomomola, Trumbeak and Cosmoem -- only received one vote, but Reddit users still celebrated in the comments section.

User OhGarraty commented, "Baltoy wouldn't have been so unloved had I not missed this survey! I'll avenge you, my well-balanced friend!"

User p1_tjc said, "Only one person voted it as their favorite, but I love Alomomola. I would be devastated if I couldn't use it in Sword and Shield."

"I was the only one to vote for Cosmoem?! Really guys?! He's got a nice design!" user SomberlySober said.

Sadly, four Pokemon -- Silcoon, Gothita, Eelektrik and Yungoos -- did not get a single vote.