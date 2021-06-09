Build your own Lego working typewriter

Lego

Lego's upcoming construction set isn't based on a TV show, like the Friends' apartment set, or on a real-life building, like The Colosseum set. It's instead based on the real typewriter of company founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen.

The 2,079-block set comes out July 1 for $200 and once built works like an actual typewriter, though without the ink. An internal carriage moves as the letters are struck, and it can even take a piece of paper in its rollers. A fabric red and black spool is a first for Lego and completes the vintage typewriter look.

Lego recommends the typewriter for builders age 18 and over. Lego VIPs can purchase the set on June 16; everyone else will have to wait till July 1.