Arcade1Up The Simpsons Boring Loop opens in Las Vegas Fastly outage, explained Ford's hybrid Maverick 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse Unemployment tax refunds coming

Build your own Lego working typewriter

The more than 2,000 blocks are based on the typewriter owned by the company's founder.

For Lego fans tired of building Star Wars sets.

For Lego fans tired of building Star Wars sets.

 Lego

Lego's upcoming construction set isn't based on a TV show, like the Friends' apartment set, or on a real-life building, like The Colosseum set. It's instead based on the real typewriter of company founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen. 

The 2,079-block set comes out July 1 for $200 and once built works like an actual typewriter, though without the ink. An internal carriage moves as the letters are struck, and it can even take a piece of paper in its rollers. A fabric red and black spool is a first for Lego and completes the vintage typewriter look. 

Lego recommends the typewriter for builders age 18 and over. Lego VIPs can purchase the set on June 16; everyone else will have to wait till July 1.