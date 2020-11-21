Build your own arcade: Save up to $150 on these Arcade1Up retro game cabinets

CNET también está disponible en español.

If you're of a certain age, you adorte old-timey arcade games, and Arcade1Up sells a wide variety of them at affordable prices. A number of these cabinets have been discounted for Black Friday for a while, so if you're looking to save some quarters, here are all the machines you can still collect for your basement, game room, or the back wall of your garage. 

During the golden years of arcades, the cocktail table-style arcade game was the ultimate gaming experience. Arcade1Up has a couple of these systems in its inventory, and this one plays a dozen games including three titles in the Street Fighter franchise. 

What's more iconic than a cocktail table-style cabinet that plays Ms Pac-man? This cabinet plays eight games in total:  Ms Pac-man, Super Pac-Man, Pac-Mania, Pac-Land, Dig Dug, Dig Dug II, Galaga and Galaxian. 

If you don't have room for a 3/4-height Arcade1Up cabinet, perhaps there's room on a counter or tabletop for one of these Countercades. Right now, AArcade1Up is selling the Space Invaders version -- which plays two versions of the game -- for $39 off. 

You probably know this has been on sale -- we've mentioned in before in other Black Friday deal posts -- but I'm including it here for completeness. You can still save $150 on the classic links game Golden Tee, which plays a total of four games and comes with a riser. 

