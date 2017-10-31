Enlarge Image Build-A-Bear Workshop

New Star Wars Lego sets, action figures and even AR-equipped robots are coming out for "The Last Jedi" movie.

But for those fans who want something a bit more on the snuggly side there are Star Wars character plush toys from Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Collectors can build bear versions of Chewbacca, Captain Phasma and Poe Dameron. The new bears are customizable with various Star Wars sound effects you can add, and retail for around $35 (about £26 or AU$45).

Previous Star Wars bears (that are still for sale on the Build-A-Bear website) include Kylo Ren, Rey, Yoda, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, R2-D2 and more.

For those fans who don't want a bear, there's also a plush porg, which retails for $12.50 (about £9 or AU$16). Porgs are cute puffin-like creatures that can be found dwelling along the cliffs of Ahch-To.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits theaters worldwide on Dec. 15.