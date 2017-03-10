Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

It's not easy being a goddess trying to get back to your beloved Hell dimension, especially when a pesky vampire slayer like Buffy gets in the way.

Actor Clare Kramer's character Glorificus (Glory for short) on the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" TV series was more than just a villain.

Glory was also a powerful enemy who drained the sanity of human beings to maintain her own and had superhuman strength, speed and near-invulnerability. And she had a keen fashion sense.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," I chatted with Kramer about playing Glory, her favorite moments as an out-of-control deity and what it was like working with showrunner Joss Whedon.

Q: Why do you think "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" strikes such a chord with fans even 20 years later?

What's so great about "Buffy" is that while the fashions were very '90s/early 2000s, the message and the themes are so timeless and universal. High school can be hell, but believing in yourself, and taking strength from the love of your friends and family, can help you face your challenges. It's also empowering to watch a young woman lead the charge and find that strength to go down that dark alley, and not just hold her own against evil, but kick its ass.

"Buffy" writers always seemed to know which topics would resonate with viewers. What themes resonated with you most?

Joss, Marti Noxon, Jane Espenson, David Fury and the rest of the writing staff weren't afraid to take chances. Even though it was a genre show, they weren't afraid to reflect reality -- there are LGBTQ people living and loving, there are people who don't go to college, and there's death. It's important to realize and accept the world around us, and the "Buffy" writing team embraced that.

How fun was it playing a goddess on the show?

What's not to love about a goddess from a hell dimension who pretty much says whatever she's thinking and wears fabulous clothes? I loved how completely secure in herself Glory was.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

What was your favorite memory working with showrunner Joss Whedon?

When Sarah and I were filming the scene in the caverns with a bunch of real snakes ... real snakes. Well, one of the said real snakes, a large boa constrictor, escaped into the walls of the set. Naturally, Sarah and I were, um, apprehensive about continuing to film.

Joss' words of encouragement to solider on were simple: "It's a snake - you're playing a god. And a slayer. Don't act scared, and get down there and film." This is a great reflection of Joss' personality. Extremely creative but pragmatic at the same time. And by the way, he was right. We were fine!

Is there an episode that you love watching, whether you're in it or not?

I'm not in it, but "Hush" is just an amazing episode. At the time, Joss was so well known for his wordplay, which makes "Hush" even more powerful. He took a chance by just stripping the show down and embracing the idea of "show don't tell." I loved it.

Why will being part of the Buffy cast always be an honor for you?

The show was such a gift. It was my first television role, if you can believe it. I loved working with Sarah and the rest of the cast, and learning from everybody. Beyond that, being part of the "Buffy" community has been a blessing. The fans are so kind, and I'm thankful for all their support throughout the years.

Where can Buffy fans find you now?

I have some projects in the pipeline that people can look for soon. There's my company Geek Nation, where we embrace and celebrate everything geek. I'll also be directing a new project soon. Follow me on Twitter -- I'll be sharing more updates on that eventually!

