Budget-friendly Nokia 5230 debuts

Nokia

On Tuesday, Nokia unveiled its latest touch-screen smartphone, the Nokia 5230. Similar to the Nokia 5800 Xpress Music , the 5230 offers a 3.2-inch touch screen and focuses heavily on entertainment, but forgoes a couple of features to make the handset a little more wallet-friendly and accessible to more consumers.

To keep the price down, the 5230 loses Wi-Fi connectivity and downgrades to a 2-megapixel camera instead of 3.2 megapixels, but you still get support for North American 3G bands (850/1900MHz), Bluetooth, and A-GPS. The S60 5th Edition device also offers entertainment on the go, whether it be music, video, or apps, through the Nokia Music Store and Ovi Store and claims to offer 33 hours of music playback time.

The Nokia 5230 is expected to ship in the fourth quarter and will be available at two price points: 149 euros (approximately $213) and 249 euros ($371). The latter will include Nokia's Comes with Music service, which allows for unlimited music downloads with the purchase of the phone. A variety of color backplates (red, pink, blue, yellow, and dark silver) will also be available for the Nokia 5230.

For a full list of specs, check out Nokia's Web site.