Budget-friendly Nokia 4.2 coming to US for $189, runs Android One

Sarah Tew/CNET

Available at US retailers Amazon and BestBuy, you can preorder the affordable Nokia 4.2 phone today and have it ship by May 14. Launched in February at MWC 2019, the phone runs Android One and costs $189. Android One is a trimmed down, stock version of Android that is void of any fancy interface additions phone makers may add. It's a software solution from Google that aims to make cheaper phones more accessible to price-conscious users.

The Nokia 4.2 features two cameras on the back, a 13-megapixel standard camera and a 2-megapixel camera that senses depth. It also features face unlock, a fingerprint sensor and secure NFC for authorizing digital payments on Google Pay. A dedicated Google Assistant button enables users to quickly launch the digital search assistant.

Other specs include a 5.71-inch display, an octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor and 3GB of RAM. The phone comes in black and pink and if you want to take a look at it yourself before purchasing, you can find it in Best Buy stores starting June 9.