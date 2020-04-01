Budget-friendly Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power now available for preorder

Motorola's new budget-friendly Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power smartphones are now available for preorder on the company's website. Both phones will be generally available in the US starting April 16 at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Amazon, with subsequent availability at Verizon and other providers, Motorola confirmed to CNET.
The Moto G Power costs $250, and the Moto G Stylus costs $300. CNET's Patrick Holland got a hands-on look at the two new phones, and compared the Moto G Stylus to a lower-priced Samsung Galaxy Note 10.
The biggest difference between the two is that the Moto G Stylus has -- you guessed it -- a stylus, while the Moto G Power does not. The Moto G Power has a 5,000-mAh battery that Motorola says can last over three days of regular use on a single charge.
