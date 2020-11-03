Twitter

South Korean band BTS will play the video game Fall Guys on the next episode of the band's weekly web series, Run BTS. The official Fall Guys Twitter account announced the news on Tuesday, writing, "YOOO BTS ARE GONNA PLAY FALL GUYS IN THE NEXT EPISODE OF RUN BTS. Someone tag Army." (The enormous and dedicated BTS fandom is known as ARMY, for "Adorable Representative MC for Youth.")

The episode will come out on Nov. 10 and can be watched on Weverse, an app and web platform developed for Korean pop artists to connect with fans, according to CNET sister site GameSpot.

A short video shows the band members dealing with a lagging game, and also proclaiming, "It's like meeting the best gamers in town!"

Free weekly web series Run BTS and began in 2015. The band frequently plays video games on the series, but also participates in cooking and fashion challenges and other activities.

Back in August, Fall Guys became the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time, although GameSpot notes it's fallen in popularity since then.