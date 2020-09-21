BTS to premiere new 'Dynamite' choreography video in Fortnite

Two massive cultural trends will collide on Sept. 25 when Korean band BTS premieres the choreography music video for its song Dynamite in Fortnite's Party Royale mode. "You all have been wondering where in the world the secret venue for our new music video premiere would be," band members say in a translated video shared to the official Fortnite Twitter account. "We will be bringing Dynamite to Fortnite."

Fortnite players who want to watch the premiere should enter the game on Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. PT, jump into Party Royale, and head to its main stage.

Two emotes featuring Dynamite dance moves will be available, and the band announced that a Tropical Remix listening party will be held at the end of the video premiere.

Bad news, though, for iOS and macOS users: Due to the ongoing legal battle between Apple and Fortnite publisher Epic Games, the concert will only be available for Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Fortnite has hosted other musical events, with artists such as DJ Marshmello and Travis Scott participating.

On Monday, BTS performed an NPR Tiny Desk concert, filmed at a record store in Seoul.