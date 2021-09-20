BTS says 'of course' they're vaccinated in appearance at United Nations

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

K-pop band BTS spoke at the United Nations General Assembly meeting on Monday, and also shared a new video of their song, Permission to Dance, that was filmed at the UN. More than 6 million people watched the YouTube video of the speech and song in just five hours. (Fast-forward 30 minutes in to see the band speak; the performance begins at about 38 minutes.)

If you just want to watch the music video, it's below -- and has already earned more than 4.5 million views. The video begins with the band at the podium in the UN General Assembly. Then they dance through the aisles and outside, where they're joined by other dancers.

South Korea's President Moon Jae In introduced BTS, referring to the band as "the artist most loved around the world."

In their UN speech, band members heartily endorsed the coronavirus vaccine.

"All seven of us, of course we've received vaccinations," band member J-Hope said. "The vaccine was a sort of ticket to meeting our fans waiting for us and to being able to stand here before you today."

The group also spoke about hope and the promise of young people in a troubled world.

"I've heard that people in their teens and 20s today are being referred to as COVID's lost generation," said band member RM. "I think it's a stretch to say they're lost just because the path they tread can't be seen by grown-up eyes."

Band member Jin said he too felt the pressure of the pandemic.

"There were times during the past two years when I, too, felt bewildered and troubled," he said. "But still here, we have people who cry out, 'Let's live on, let's make the best of this moment.' Because we can't stand still when we are in the ideal time of our lives to take on new challenges."

South Korea's president appointed the band "special presidential envoy for future generations and culture."

And as The Washington Post pointed out, the UN's YouTube channel has never or rarely seen as much interest as it did on Monday, as members of the band's huge fanbase, the BTS Army, tuned in to watch and comment on the group's appearance.