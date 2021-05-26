BTS McDonald's meal finally being served, offers K-pop stars' faves

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

BTS fans have been waiting more than a month, but they can now chow down like their idols. McDonald's teamed up with the superstar South Korean band to offer the BTS Meal at participating restaurants in more than 50 countries, and as of Wednesday, it's now available in the US.

McDonald's tweeted out a short video of the band raving about -- and snacking on -- the meal. The video had 2.4 million views in eight hours.

Part of the meal is familiar. It includes a 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, a medium order of fries and a medium Coke. But there's a twist. The meal includes two dipping sauces, Sweet Chili and Cajun, inspired by recipes from McDonald's South Korea locations.

"The band has great memories with McDonald's," a representative for Bighit Music, BTS' label, said in a statement back in April. "We're excited about this collaboration and can't wait to share the BTS Meal with the world."

A tweet from McDonald's listed the dates when various countries will see the new meal. US customers got it on May 26, Australia and the band's homeland of South Korea on May 27, and it'll be offered June 1 in Mexico. The meal will continue to roll out in different countries through late June.

McDonald's has previously released limited-edition celebrity meals involving musicians Travis Scott and J Balvin. The Travis Scott meal was a medium Sprite, quarter pounder with bacon, and fries with barbecue sauce. The J Balvin meal consisted of a Big Mac without pickles, fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry.