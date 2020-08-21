BTS breaks YouTube Premiere record with new song Dynamite

BTS / Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

BTS has cracked YouTube's record for the highest number of viewers for a video's premiere. The K-Pop group's first English song Dynamite garnered 3 million live viewers, twice the audience count of the second-highest premiere ever, according to Variety Friday.

Dynamite is also on track to break the record of most views in the first 24 hours of a music video debut on YouTube -- as of publication, the video was sitting at 69.5 million views, just 15 hours after premiering. The current record holder is K-Pop group Blackpink with How You Like That.

It might take a little longer to crack the all-time most viewed music videos record, however, which is currently held by Despacito with 6.9 billion views.

You can watch the video for Dynamite below.