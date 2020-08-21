CNET también está disponible en español.

BTS breaks YouTube Premiere record with new song Dynamite

The video is now sitting at almost 70 million views just 15 hours after premiering.

BTS in the Dynamite music video.

 BTS / Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

BTS has cracked YouTube's record for the highest number of viewers for a video's premiere. The K-Pop group's first English song Dynamite garnered 3 million live viewers, twice the audience count of the second-highest premiere ever, according to Variety Friday.

Dynamite is also on track to break the record of most views in the first 24 hours of a music video debut on YouTube -- as of publication, the video was sitting at 69.5 million views, just 15 hours after premiering. The current record holder is K-Pop group Blackpink with How You Like That.

It might take a little longer to crack the all-time most viewed music videos record, however, which is currently held by Despacito with 6.9 billion views.

You can watch the video for Dynamite below.